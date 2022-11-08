Pixel phones get latest November update with bug fixes

Google rolls out November update with bug fixes to Pixel phones

There is also security patch with the November 2022 update, the details are yet to be revealed by Google

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2022, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 13:04 ist

Google has begun rolling out the new Android monthly update to Pixel phones. The new November firmware comes with several bug fixes related to battery consumption, charging, improve display and graphics, and also stability of the device's performance.

The latest Android update fixes an issue that causes increased power consumption while certain apps are installed. Also, it will ensure the Photos app doesn't freeze or crash while editing a photo or a video.

It will also resolve the random green display flickering issue while using the phone. And, most importantly, the software will optimize display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions. There is also security patch, the details are yet to be revealed by Google.

The new Google November 2022 update is available for Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, 5a 5G, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro.


Google Pixel 7 Pro received the November 2022 update (screengrab)

Must read | Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Pure Android joy with magical camera

In a related development, Google will bring live package delivery tracking features within Gmail inbox.

Once the user grants permission, Gmail will then automatically look up order statuses using the tracking numbers of packages and surface them in the inbox. And, users can opt-out at any time through the Gmail settings.

Read more | How this live package delivery tracking works on Gmail

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Pixel phone

What's Brewing

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

How constant learning helps boost career

How constant learning helps boost career

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

 