Google rolls out November update with bug fixes to Pixel phones

Google has begun rolling out the new Android monthly update to Pixel phones. The new November firmware comes with several bug fixes related to battery consumption, charging, improve display and graphics, and also stability of the device's performance.

The latest Android update fixes an issue that causes increased power consumption while certain apps are installed. Also, it will ensure the Photos app doesn't freeze or crash while editing a photo or a video.

It will also resolve the random green display flickering issue while using the phone. And, most importantly, the software will optimize display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions. There is also security patch, the details are yet to be revealed by Google.

The new Google November 2022 update is available for Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, 5a 5G, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro.



Google Pixel 7 Pro received the November 2022 update (screengrab)



In a related development, Google will bring live package delivery tracking features within Gmail inbox.

Once the user grants permission, Gmail will then automatically look up order statuses using the tracking numbers of packages and surface them in the inbox. And, users can opt-out at any time through the Gmail settings.

Read more | How this live package delivery tracking works on Gmail

