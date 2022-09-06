Google rolls out security patch to Chrome browser

Google rolls out security patch to Chrome browser

  • Sep 06 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 17:02 ist

Search engine giant Google has begun rolling out a security patch to the Chrome browser.

An anonymous cyber researcher detected a security loophole CVE-2022-3075 in the browser and apparently, it has been exploited by some bad actors. So, Google has decided not to make the threat details public and give Chrome users to update the browser on their PCs. 

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed," said Prudhvikumar Bommana, a member of the Google Chrome team.

Google has released the bug-fix v105.0.5195.102 for all three PC platforms-- Windows, Mac, and Linux. It is being rolled out in phases and it may take some weeks to reach all corners of the world.

