Google rolls out update to fix battery draining, heating issues in Pixel phones

Ever since May 2023 update was released to the Pixel phones, several device owners have been complaining of heating and battery-draining issues.

The recent update is apparently affecting Pixel 6 and 7 series models around the world.

Several Pixel phone owners vented their anger on the Google support forum seeking help to resolve the problems.

"My pixel 6a is draining and heating very fast since the May Security patch update. When am on the go I have even realised the throttling increases," said Mrinal Barkataky on Pixel Phone Help forum.

Another user Scott Walton added that "This has been a major issue for my P6P (Pixel 6 Pro) and my wife's P7P (Pixel 7 Pro) the last two days. Thought we were going crazy, but after checking, the Google App, and to a lesser degree, the Android System Intelligence App, is demolishing the phone's battery usage. How quickly it is draining is insane for how little active use there was on the phone."



Google Pixel 7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Now, the company has acknowledged the issue and has rolled out a software patch. And, Pixel phone owners need not have to manually update their device, Google has apparently fixed them through the server side in the backend.

"We have received reports of Android devices becoming overheated and seeing accelerated battery drain. We identified the root cause of the issue being a recent Google app backend change that unintentionally resulted in these issues. We have rolled out a fix that should begin to take effect for impacted users immediately. No user action is needed," said Cami V, Google Community manager of Pixel Phone Help forum.

Must read | Google Pixel 7a: First impression

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.