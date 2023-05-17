Google rolls out update to fix issues in Pixel phones

Google rolls out update to fix battery draining, heating issues in Pixel phones

The new software patch is being rolled out through server side in the backend to automatically fix issues in affected Pixel phones

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2023, 12:35 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 12:35 ist
Google Pixel 6a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Ever since May 2023 update was released to the Pixel phones, several device owners have been complaining of heating and battery-draining issues.

The recent update is apparently affecting Pixel 6 and 7 series models around the world.

Several Pixel phone owners vented their anger on the Google support forum seeking help to resolve the problems.

"My pixel 6a is draining and heating very fast since the May Security patch update. When am on the go I have even realised the throttling increases," said Mrinal Barkataky on Pixel Phone Help forum.

Another user Scott Walton added that "This has been a major issue for my P6P (Pixel 6 Pro) and my wife's P7P (Pixel 7 Pro) the last two days.  Thought we were going crazy, but after checking, the Google App, and to a lesser degree, the Android System Intelligence App, is demolishing the phone's battery usage.  How quickly it is draining is insane for how little active use there was on the phone."


Google Pixel 7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Now, the company has acknowledged the issue and has rolled out a software patch. And, Pixel phone owners need not have to manually update their device, Google has apparently fixed them through the server side in the backend.

"We have received reports of Android devices becoming overheated and seeing accelerated battery drain. We identified the root cause of the issue being a recent Google app backend change that unintentionally resulted in these issues.  We have rolled out a fix that should begin to take effect for impacted users immediately. No user action is needed," said Cami V, Google Community manager of Pixel Phone Help forum.

Must read | Google Pixel 7a: First impression

 Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Pixel phone

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

 