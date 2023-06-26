Google Search to get better the new 'Perspectives' filter

Billions of people rely on Google Search to get the right information in a simple tap on the phone's screen. It has Lens integration, which offers more reliable visual information. Now, in a bid to make it even better, Google has announced the 'Perspectives' feature that promises to offer deeper insights than ever before.

While Google continues work on its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard, the company using the same AI tech to make the 'Perspectives' tab offer more personalised search results. It can go multiple steps further to help find the exact comment or message posted on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and TikTok, among others.

Here's how to Google's Perspectives filter works:

It should be noted that the Perspectives tab is currently available in select regions and will start to appear on users' search apps across the world in the coming weeks.

The Perspectives filter will begin to appear at the top of search results. Users have to tap the filter, and he/she will see tailor-made long- and short-form videos, images, and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms.



The new Perspectives filter will soon come to Google Search. Credit: Google



Google Search results will also show more details about the creators of a particular content, such as their name, profile photo or information about the popularity of their content.

Add to that, Google is improving the ranking system to deliver the most authentic results and websites to all the query. For instance, if a person looks for a review of a website of businesses or destinations, Google Search will be able to check the quality and originality of the information, before delivering results to the query.

"You’ll now see more pages that are based on first-hand experience or are created by someone with deep knowledge in a given subject. And as we underscore the importance of 'experience' as an element of helpful content, we continue our focus on information quality and critical attributes like authoritativeness, expertise and trustworthiness, so you can rely on the information you find," Google said.

