Google services restored for users around the world

Google services restored for users around the world

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Aug 20 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 20:03 ist
Google logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Popular Google services including Gmail, Docs and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, but were restored after a few hours, the US technology giant said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the company said.

"System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage, and tracking website DownDetector reported Google services were down in every continent.

"Anyone else having issues with @gmail in Australia?" one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user, in Brooklyn, New York, wrote: "Nearly 16 years in and this is the first time I can remember Gmail being completely down."

Google's @Gmail Twitter feed replied to the posts with: "Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment."

The G Suite Dashboard tracking outages in Google's services showed it was working on the issue and had it fully resolved in under six hours.

As well as English, the Gmail Twitter feed replied to people in French, Japanese, Portuguese and German.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Google
Gmail

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 