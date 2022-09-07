Google sets the date for Pixel hardware event next month

Google sets the date for Pixel hardware event

Google earlier in the year during the I/O developer conference in May, had teased the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Now, just hours before the Apple event, the search engine giant has set the date for the hardware event and it's happening next month.

Google is scheduled to host the annual fall programme on October 6 at 10:00 am ET (10:30 pm IST), in Williamsburg near New York City. The company is hosting a few select media members and the rest have to view online on Google's official Store webpage and Made By Google YouTube channel.


The new Tensor G2 silicon. Credit: Google

Also, Google has offered a sneak peek at the Pixel 7 series. Both the regular and Pro will be powered by new generation  Tensor G2, custom mobile silicon, which promises to offer helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.


The new Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel Watch. Credit: Google

For the uninitiated, the Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built from scratch by Google.  It has classical circular design language with a smooth curved edged case. Inside, it comes with Google’s helpfulness and Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise. 

It runs newly designed WearOS that is optimised to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.

