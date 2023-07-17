Google strengthens screening process to curb malware apps on Play Store

Though Google's Android commands a massive 70 per cent plus share in the mobile platform market, it also attracts criticism for not doing enough to curb the menace of malware-laced apps on the Play Store.

To be fair, Google has tried its best to improve the screening process and also introduced several initiatives. In 2019, Google roped in several high-profile cyber security firms such as ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to form App Defense Alliance. The company integrated the Google Play Protect system with scanning engines of partner cyber security firms to keep a tab on malware in the Android ecosystem.

However, the efforts seem inadequate as several malware-laced apps continue to enter Play Store.

Now, Google is taking another stringent measure to curb the menace of bad apps. It is insisting app developers provide a valid D-U-N-S (Data Universal Numbering System) number while submitting apps via Play Console accounts.

For the uninitiated, D-U-N-S is the unique nine-digit identifier assigned by Dun & Bradstreet, a commercial data and business analytics firm. The latter is a globally reliable entity that authenticates unique enterprises.

Once the app developers or a company gets flagged for malpractices, the former will not be able to get registered with another D-U-N-S number. With this, the rogue companies will have a tough time to re-apply to submit apps to the Play Store

Search engine giant has requested all new app developers to get a D-U-N-S number and this will come into effect from August 31. Google has also announced that the App page will also feature more details about the developer company to bring more transparency to the mobile app users.

"We're announcing expanded developer verification requirements in our Play Console Requirements policy. As part of this update, we’ll also share more developer details on your app’s store listing page to help users make confident, informed choices about what to download," said Kobi Gluck, Director, Product Management, Google Play Developer.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.