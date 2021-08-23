Google takes down 8 fake cryptocurrency Android apps from Play Store

For the past few years, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and others cryptocurrencies are steadily gaining prominence among people for their lucrative dollar exchange rates. With several big tech companies accepting digital currency, several cryptocurrency mining apps have cropped up like mushrooms on the net and also on the Google Play store.

Now, security researchers at Trend Micro have detected at least eight fake cryptocurrencies Android apps on Google Play Store.

The app description says that it will allow users to mine cryptocurrency for free initially, but to add more mining capabilities, the app asks customers to pay. However, in reality, it never performs any operations as advertised.

"Despite these apps not being associated with cloud-mining operations or having any cryptocurrency-mining features, some of these apps prompt users to pay for increased cryptocurrency-mining capabilities via the apps’ in-app billing systems that range from US$14.99 to as high as $189.99. The app called Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System prompts its users to upgrade their crypto mining capacity by “buying” their favorite mining machines to earn more coins at a faster rate," Trend Micro security research report said.



Fake Bitcoin mining app on Play Store. Credit: Trend Micro



Taking note of Trend Micro's report, Google has taken down eight such apps (listed below) from the Play Store.

List of fake Cryptocurrency apps:

1) BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining

2) Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining

3) Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

4) Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining

5) Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System

6) Bitcoin 2021

7) MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & btc miner

8) Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

Trend Micro says that there are still more than a hundred such Cryptocurrency apps on Play Store and has advised Android phone users to be wary of apps developed by unknown publishers.

Also, it is good practice to install anti-virus apps on devices to keep a check on fake malware-laced apps.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.