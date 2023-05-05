Google teases Pixel Fold ahead of launch

Google is slated to showcase Pixel Fold at I/O 2023 event next week

Google Pixel Fold teaser (screen grab)

Google earlier in the week announced that it will showcase the new Pixel 7a at the upcoming I/O 2023 event scheduled on May 10.  

Now, the search engine giant has revealed there is another big surprise at the same developers' conclave. It has confirmed to unveil much-awaited Pixel Fold and has also given a glimpse of the premium phone too.

It features a compact phone with widescreen. It is not tall like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series but is similar to the Oppo Find N series, which can be held comfortably with hands and can be slipped in and out of the pocket with ease. 

When unfurled, it opens up the widescreen, which will be great to consume multimedia content. And, the cover display at the front, is just perfectly wide enough for users able to type messages or keywords on browsers or make/answer calls comfortably in a single hand like any regular phone.

Google Pixel Fold: What we know so far
The new Pixel Fold is said to come with a 5.8-inch cover display on the front and inside, it will have a wider 7.8-inch screen. The phone will come with IPX8 water-and-dust certification, which is necessary to ensure the device can survive accidental water splashes. Since this foldable phone will feature a lot of open spaces and crevices between the hinge that holds two panels together. 


Pixel Fold teaser. Credit: Google

Pixel Fold will be powered by Tensor G2 silicon seen on current premium phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series. And, will run Android 13 out-of-the-box and will most likely get a minimum of three years of Android updates and five years of software security support.

It may come with a triple camera module on the back-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX787) + 10MP (with Samsung S5K3J1 sensor) telephoto lens +  ultra-wide 12MP (with IMX386) with LED flash. And, on the front, it may feature 9.5MP on the cover display. And, inside, there will be 8MP (with Sony IMX355). 

Google is expected to offer Pixel Fold in two storage -- 256GB ( with 12GB RAM) and 512GB (with 12GB RAM)--with prices starting at around $1,700 (1,39,588).

As of now, there is no word if Pixel Fold will be widely available outside the US, but Pixel 7a will be available in select regions including India.

Read more | Confirmed! Google to launch Pixel 7a in India on this date

Check out Google's new Pixel Fold teaser:

