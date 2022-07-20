Google Timer: Popular stopwatch feature goes missing on Google Search

Google's popular online stopwatch timer feature has gone offline.

For the past several days, several patrons on Twitter are complaining of not being able to find the Google Timer on search results.

Users found the Google Timer pretty useful to catch a break or distract themselves during the mundane work on the PC. You just had to type the '10 minute timer' on Google Search and the timer would start immediately. Google offered two options-- Timer and Stopwatch.

But, now, it is not available on Google Search. There is no official word on why the Timer has gone off grid.

However, some tech-savvy users are suggesting people install a plugin-- Timer for Google Chrome. It will help fill the void until the Google Timer comes back online.

Most people are not even aware it existed, while old-timers are missing it though.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

What happened to the google timer, and stopwatch? I used to just type "Online Timer or Stopwatch" and they were just google functions, now they are gone. — PerspectiveEnd (@PerspectiveEnd) July 20, 2022

the world is ending there is no more google timer sell all your stocks — dr. bob (@Foxlisus) July 19, 2022

How dare @Google remove their basic stopwatch timer feature. It was perfect, bombproof and displayed time in the tab. *sobs — Andy Park (@andy_park) July 20, 2022

Didn't know so many people used the Google timer. I thought it was just me. — Big Blaze (@ballinizlyfe) July 20, 2022

Hey Google, where have you buried the timer (the timer that used to show up when you typed "Timer" in the search bar)? I used it last week, and now it's gone :'( @Google_Sverige @Google — Marcus Langeström (@langestrom) July 20, 2022

