Google Timer feature goes missing on Search app

Google Timer: Popular stopwatch feature goes missing on Google Search

For now, people have make do with Timer on Chrome plugin to fill the void left by the Google Timer feature

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 20 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 19:48 ist

Google's popular online stopwatch timer feature has gone offline.

For the past several days, several patrons on Twitter are complaining of not being able to find the Google Timer on search results.

Users found the Google Timer pretty useful to catch a break or distract themselves during the mundane work on the PC. You just had to type the '10 minute timer' on Google Search and the timer would start immediately. Google offered two options-- Timer and Stopwatch.

But, now, it is not available on Google Search. There is no official word on why the Timer has gone off grid. 

However, some tech-savvy users are suggesting people install a plugin-- Timer for Google Chrome. It will help fill the void until the Google Timer comes back online.

Most people are not even aware it existed, while old-timers are missing it though.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

