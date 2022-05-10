Google tipped to launch Pixel 6a in India soon

Google's Pixel 4a, which was launched in October in India, was an instant hit among consumers. But, for reasons unknown, the search engine did not launch its successor 5a in the country.

Now, Mukul Sharma, known for his reliable track record of predicting unreleased phones, has claimed Google is privately testing the Pixel phone among a closed group in India. Sharma is not sure if the handset is the rumoured Pixel 6a or any new range of Pixel series.

The news comes just a day before the Google I/O 2022 event (May 11-12).

Mountain View-based company was actually speculated to unveil Pixel 6a in the developers' conclave but limited to a few select countries including the US. There was no word on the possibility of Pixel 6a coming to India, as Google had skipped Pixel 5a last year.



Google Pixel 4a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Considering the recent 2022 Q1 (Jan-March) market reports of declining mobile shipments in India, Google is unlikely to bring a premium flagship phone, instead of introducing a mid-range like a Pixel a series model.

Pixel 6a: Here's what to expect

The upcoming Pixel 6a is expected to come with a proprietary Google Tensor (GS101) chipset, and run Android 12 OS with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

A big upgrade coming in the Pixel 6a is that the device will have a dual-camera on the back-- main 12.2MP (with Sony IMX363) and a 12MP ( withSony IMX386) with LED flash.

On the front, it is said to feature an 8MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor.

The Pixel 6a is also said to come with a bigger 6.2-inch HD+ screen, and larger battery capacity compared to the predecessor.

