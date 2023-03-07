Google to bring critical security patches with March update to Android phones

Google has a tradition of dropping monthly Android updates on the first Monday of every month. While Pixel and select premium phones get new features and security patches, others receive just the latter.

However this time (March 6), Google has not rolled out any patch as yet, but it has revealed what all are coming in the March Android update.

It has been confirmed that the new firmware patch will fix around 32 known critical vulnerabilities. Some of them can allow bad actors to remote execute codes in the system. In layman terms, hackers can hijack the phone and steal information.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges needed. User interaction is not needed for exploitation. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed," reads Google Android Security Bulletin- March 2023.

As per the chipset brand-specific vulnerabilities listed on the bulletin, there are 21 related to Qualcomm, four for Unisoc, and three for MediaTek.

There is no official word on when the software roll-out will start, but we expect it to commence in a few days. Android phone owners are advised to update to the latest version whenever it is made available.

Pixel phones to get new feature via March Android update

Besides security patches, Google, as mentioned earlier, is supposed to release new features to Pixel phones.

Also, very importantly, Google had promised to bring 5G support for Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro via the March Android update in India.

People have already started to question the search engine giant on social media platforms such as Twitter and asking for ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival). Almost all phones budget and premium models, sold in India now support 5G, but Pixel phones are yet to get the update.

As per the leaked change-log of Google's March 2023 update, Pixel phones are expected to get built-in Health Connect within Operating System and with this, users can connect all health-related statistics under one roof and have control to sync with third-party health and fitness apps related to their smartwatch. Also, users will be able to disable/able permission for tracking of body health metrics.

Also, older devices such as Pixel 4 and 5 series are expected to get the Direct My Call feature, that offers a direct text interface menu to navigate through customer care calls. This will avoid the annoying voice-based waiting system, which also requires pressing multiple numbers on the dial pad to finally talk to the customer care executive.

And, older Pixel phones will soon be able to capture low-light images faster than ever before. The new photography algorithm will empower the Tensor-powered Pixel phones to process the photo taken with Night Sight mode on.

However, some new features will be limited to select global regions.

