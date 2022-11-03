Google to bring live package delivery tracking feature within Gmail

Search engine giant Google has announced a new feature that would allow users to track their product delivery status within the Gmail app.

"With the holiday season coming up fast, it won’t be long before your inbox is filled with more order and shipping confirmations, tracking numbers, and even the occasional delay notification. So this year, Gmail is introducing new features to help you save time and stay on top of all your shipments," said Ilya Brown, VP, product, Gmail.

Users when they order a product and receive the confirmation note on Gmail. The latter offers an option--Track your packages in Gmail- and you can either allow or decline.



Gmail will soon offer the option to track package delivery. Credit: Google



If you allow, Gmail will then automatically look up order statuses using your tracking numbers and surface them in the inbox. And, users can opt-out at any time through the Gmail settings.



Package tracking feature will be available within Gmail app. Credit: Google



The new feature is expected to come with an update to Gmail soon before the Christmas holidays.

In a related development, Google has finally found a permanent place for Google Lens on its search website.

Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google (Search experience, Image Search, and Lens) took to Twitter to announce that Google Lens will be easily available for access within the search tab.

The google homepage doesn't change often, but today it did. We're always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them. Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop. pic.twitter.com/p9ldYvXnTK — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 1, 2022

Previously, this arrangement was seen only on Google and Chrome apps for phones. Now, it will be available on the Google.com website for PCs.

With this users, can directly tap the camera icon to allow the device's camera or upload photos for visual image search.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.