Google to bring Nearby Share app for Windows PCs soon

Popular consumer electronics manufacturer such as Samsung has introduced several value-added features such as Dex to interoperate Android and Windows PC devices with ease. It is now so easy to sync with work done on Microsoft Office apps than before. If a user gets an idea and starts to work on a presentation on a Samsung phone, but have to end mid-way, he can still go to the office or home, and resume on PC, exactly at the point, he/she had left.

Now, Google is thinking along similar lines to offer seamless cross-platform file transfer between Android and Windows PC.

The Nearby Share app has become popular among Android phone users to wirelessly transfer files between two phones, or with a tablet or a Chromebook in the fastest way possible. It is being used on more than three billion devices worldwide.

Search engine giant is now testing it for Windows PCs. Once the user downloads the app, and installs it, he/she can quickly send photos, videos, or documents wirelessly from the Android device to the PC.

Nearby Share Beta works with the Windows PC whether the app is open on the desktop or running in the background.

To send a file such as a photo, video, or document from a PC to a nearby Android device, the user can easily drag a file and drop it into the app. Or, users can also select 'Send with Nearby Share' in the right-click menu. Just select which Android devices you want to share with from the list that pops up.



Google's Nearby Share beta app is now available for Windows PC. Credit: Google



To share a file from an Android device to the computer, just make sure the Nearby Share Beta application is running on the PC. Then, users can tap Share on the content he/she wants to send, and select the PC from the list of available devices.

Users can send files between their own devices even faster. But, both devices have to be logged into their Google account. With this, file transfers are automatically accepted — even if the screen is off.

It is said to be faster, more efficient, and more secure than the conventional method of using Bluetooth to transfer data between two devices.

As of now, Google is offering a Nearby Share beta app for testers in the US and select regions globally.

After receiving feedback and weed-out any remaining bugs, Google plans to roll out the Nearby Share app to the public in the coming months.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.