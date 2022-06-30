Google to bring these Pixel-exclusive personal safety features to all Android phones

For Pixel and Nexus phones before that, Google offers exclusive features to make them special compared to other branded Android phones. And, depending on the feedback, it would expand the availability to other brands in a year after the launch.

In the latest move, Google is reportedly planning to bring critical safety features-- crash detection, crisis alerts, and safety check to Android phones.

Eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Google while digging through the latest APK (version 2022.05.25) of the Personal Safety app, has uncovered programming codes that hint, the aforementioned features may get released to the third-party Android phones in the near future.

It should be noted that the crash detection feature helped save a man's (Chuck Walker) life in the US in early 2021. His vehicle accidentally rolled off an embankment and ended upside down in a ravine. He tried calling for help with loud calls, but it did not help. Also, he couldn't find his Pixel phone to call for help.

Google Pixel phones have an inbuilt car-crash detection system that will automatically call emergency services on your behalf if your are in an accident. Also, if you're wondering how we trained the ML models, I'll leave you with an image ;) https://t.co/toCNAfo8sE pic.twitter.com/LJwceaBWpo — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) February 23, 2021

However, the personal safety app on Pixel automatically sensed the accident and called 911 emergency service, and Walker was rescued soon. He had suffered broken ribs and four thoracic vertebrae.

Besides the car crash detection, the Personal Safety app will offer crisis alerts with information on natural calamities from the government and reliable institutions. Also, the users can also make good use of safety feature to send information of their wellbeing to their loved ones

There is no word on when safety feature is coming to Android phones, but many are happy, the work is in progress.

