Google to end support for Album Archive next month

Google has announced that it will end support for the Album Archive next month.

The Album Archive is usually used to store images, files, videos, and other multimedia content when shared on Google services such as Hangouts and others.

Though most of them are retired from services, some old nostalgic photos, which many would have forgotten, are still available on Album Archive.

All the data can now be retrieved if not, will be lost forever after July 19, when Google Album Archive will effectively go off the web.



Here's how to export all the files on Google Album Archive to your system:

Step 1: Go to this Google page(here) and select the data- Google Album Archive and tap 'Next Step'



Step 2: Then, Choose any of the following links-- Send download link via multiple ways-- 1) email 2) Add to Google Drive 3) Add to Dropbox 4) Add to OneDrive 5) Add to Box



Step 3: Once you select your destination, tap the export button.

In a related development, Google has begun rolling out the June 2023 update to all eligible Pixel phones.

It brings several new features including a hands-free timer for photos, a 3D cinematic wallpaper option, improved adaptive charging, car crash safety notification alert, macro mode in video recording (only to Pixel 7 Pro), and more.

