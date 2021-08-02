Google to end support to these old Android devices this September

Google has revealed that the Android devices running old Gingerbread software will no longer support key features from September 27, 2021.

Android v2.3 Gingerbread OS series was released way back in September 2011 but in a couple of months (, the devices with the aforementioned OS will lose all key support including new sign-in, and not be able to use Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

"When support ends for sign-in with a Google Account on Android v2.3.7 and below, you will receive a username or password error if you try to sign in to your devices or to add an email or calendar account," said Zak Pollack, Google's Community Manager.

Also, people will also not be able to change the password and if the user performs a factory reset on such phone, he/she will not be able to link their Gmail account with the phone.

If the device is eligible to update to Android v3.0 Honeycomb (or newer versions), owners have been advised to upgrade it or else risk losing critical functioning capability and become useless.

Now, Android (considering all versions) has more than 2.5 billion active devices. When Google killed the Android distribution dashboard in 2019, the userbase of Gingerbread OS-based Android devices was less than 0.3 percent.

So, very few people will be impacted by the discontinuation of software support for devices with Android Gingerbread OS.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.