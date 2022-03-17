Google to host I/O 2022 developer conclave on this date

Search engine giant Google is all geared up to host the company's first mega event of the year I/O 2022 developer conference in May.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to confirm that the Google I/O 2022 is slated to kick off on May 11 and conclude on May 12. Also, the event will be streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is located right beside Google's Mountain View HQ.

What to expect at Google I/O 2022:

Like the previous years, the I/O 2022 edition will see Google revealing new key features of the Android 13, which is by the way is slated for public roll-out in the fall (September-October). Already, the preview is available for registered developers.

Google will also shed some light on improvements coming to some of its popular apps such as Google Maps, Search app, Translation, and Google Assistant, among others.

Add to that, the company may bring improved Computational Photography capabilities to Pixel phones through a software update.

Also, Google is likely to showcase some key new features of Wear OS as well.

We have been hearing rumours of the Pixel 6A since early 2022 and Google may give us some updates on the device.

Google has also opened the dedicated I/O 2022 webpage with a countdown clock and audio-visual puzzle. Interested readers can try to crack the puzzle (here).

