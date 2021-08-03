Google to launch processor for upcoming Pixel phones

Reuters
Reuters,
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 07:19 ist
In this photo recieved by AFP from Google on July 30, 2021, the new Google Google smartphone, Pixel 6, is displayed. Credit: AFP Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google will use processors designed in-house for its Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm Inc's technology that has powered the search giant's Android devices for more than 15 years.

The processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release.

Shares of Qualcomm, the world's largest maker of wireless chips for smartphones, were down marginally in afternoon trading.

Google said the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor.

"We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms," a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Apple Inc started using its own central processor designed for Macs, in a step away from chipmaker Intel Corp.

Google
Google Pixel
Technology News

