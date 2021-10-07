Google to offer easier access to password manager to more apps

To mark Cybersecurity Awareness month, Google has announced that the Chrome browser's security feature - password manager- will be made available to more apps soon.

Chrome's password manager lets users access the passcodes on any device, anywhere, and any time of the day. People just have to have Chrome on their device (phone/PC) and the latter will instantly autofill passwords to that particular account.

Going forward, Chromes' password manager will come to Android and the Google App. It uses the latest security technology to keep passwords safe across all sites and apps. It also makes it easier to create and use strong and unique passwords on all your devices, without the need to remember or repeat each one.



Chrome password manager offers password suggestions. Credit: Google



Google added that iOS device owners will also be able to select Chrome to autofill saved passwords in other apps, too. This will not only save people's time to remember passwords and type in on each individual site.

With this, the experience of signing in to an app or a website will be streamlined with just literally one tap.

Furthermore, the company announced its secure authentication process Two-Step Verification (2SV), which has been an optional feature for sign-in on Google apps, will now be made mandatory to all.

"We know the best way to keep our users safe is to turn on our security protections by default, we have started to automatically configure our users’ accounts into a more secure state. By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on," said the company.

The 2SV method is very secured compared to manually entering passwords for apps such as Gmail. With 2SV, while opening the Gmail on the PC, people just have to type their email ID and they get three number codes on the mobile app with a message- 'Did you sign-in' and you have a select matching number on the PC with the mobile phone. Then, it will automatically open Gmail on the PC.