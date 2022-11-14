Google to pay about $400 mn to settle lawsuit

Google to pay about $400 million to settle location-tracking lawsuit

The lawsuit, which includes Oregon, the people said, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech company

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 14 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alphabet's Google will pay about $400 million to settle a complaint brought by a group of states over allegations the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, two people familiar with the matter said.

The announcement will come as early as Monday, the sources said.

The lawsuit, which includes Oregon, the people said, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech company from state attorneys general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.

Also Read | Samsung reveals Android 13 release timeline for Galaxy devices

Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled it for $85 million in October 2022.

Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia sued Google in January over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users’ privacy.

Google and Oregon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google had revenue of $111 billion from advertising in the first half of this year, more than any other seller of online ads. A consumer's location is key to helping an advertiser cut through the digital clutter to make the ad more relevant and grab the consumer's attention.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Google
Business News
Technology
Alphabet

What's Brewing

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

 