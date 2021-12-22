Google Voice to let users decide who goes to voicemail

Google Voice now lets users decide who goes to voicemail

The tech giant said the new options allow users to route incoming calls in ways that complement their existing workflows

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 22 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 15:14 ist
Users can set a rule that plays custom voicemail greetings for specific contacts. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tech giant Google now lets users customise how its Voice service handles incoming calls.

According to Engadget, users can now configure the app to forward calls from either individual or groups of contacts to a linked phone number or your voicemail.

Separately, users can set a rule that plays custom voicemail greetings for specific contacts. And if they want to avoid taking calls unless necessary, they can tell it to screen individuals.

The tech giant said the new options allow users to route incoming calls in ways that complement their existing workflows.

To start using the feature, users can head over to the Google Voice website and click the cog icon located toward the top of the interface. Then click "Calls," followed by "Choose a rule."

Note that on the mobile app, it's only possible to view rules you have already set; you can't establish new ones -- at least not yet, the report said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Google
World news
Technology News
Business News

What's Brewing

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 