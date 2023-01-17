Google working on Apple AirTags-like tracker

Though there have been several brands offering Bluetooth-based tracker gadgets, Apple's AirTags launched in 2021, received tremendous response. Yes, initially, some activists raised concerns over the misuse of AirTags for stalking, but with subsequent software updates, have sort of resolved the issues. AirTags not only help find house/vehicle keys but also even locate stolen cars and cycles around the world.

Now, Google, which is steadily increasing the Pixel ecosystem with phones, the latest Pixel Watch, upcoming Pixel tablet, and Pixel foldable handset, is reportedly working on an AirTags-like tracker.

The tipster who goes by the moniker Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) on Twitter said that the device is being worked under the code name Grogu in Google. There is no word on when the device may get launched. But, unlike hundreds of side projects of Google, which never made their way to the market, the Grogu tracker is a high possibility of it seeing the light of the day sooner or later.

The news comes on the heels of a report of Google readying a new feature for the Find My Device app that helps track lost Android devices. With the new feature, the app will encrypt last-known-location reports for Android devices, using a new privacy-centric framework.

Google wants to leverage the network of three billion-plus Android devices around the world to precisely locate the lost device even without an Internet connection.

It will greatly benefit customers who find their lost or stolen device even when the latter is switched off. It should be noted that all devices' identity is encrypted and nobody including government agencies or private entities, even Google will not have access to such data.

Already, Apple does that with its devices via the Find My app. Though Google is a bit late, it is better late than never. This is very much needed to improve the user experience particularly in reducing the anxiety of the owner to be able to find the misplaced/lost device faster.

It should be noted that Google's Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro with UltraWide Band (UWB) connectivity component is currently used for unlocking cars, which by the way is limited to select brands and regions.

Going by the latest report, 2023 is going to be significant for Google's hardware division, which is expected to foray into two new product categories-- tablet and foldable smartphone, and we may probably see a Bluetooth-based item tracker.

