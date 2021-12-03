Google working on Pixel Watch; tipped to launch in 2022

Google, earlier this year in January, completed the acquisition of the popular smart wearable-maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion. This led to speculations that the company may showcase the proprietary Watch during the October hardware event. But, it never materialized.

Also, it was too wishful for all of us to expect the new products to be developed, tested, and mass-produced in under a year, that too with a short supply of chipset around the world. But, the speculations were half true, as the work had actually begun and the Pixel Watch internally known as 'Rohan' is still underway. As per the leaked design document available with Business Insider, the device will have a circular structure compared to the squarish lozenge-like Apple Watch.

The document also notes Google Pixel Watch has been designed to ensure that most users around the world be able to wear it without any discomfort around the wrists.

It will not have any physical bezel around the dial and runs Google Wear OS with Fitbit tech integration. It should be noted, this is different from the current Wear OS 3, which was developed jointly by Samsung and Google.



The new Galaxy Watch4 with Wear OS 3 (jointly developed by Samsung and Google). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, this new software is codenamed as 'Nightlight'. It is in the final stages of development and the company has begun 'dogfooding', meaning internal team members have got their hands on the test units with beta software to check for bugs.

Google's Pixel Watch is said to come with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, step count tracker, and other standard smart wearable fitness features.

Apparently, one of the test units of Google Pixel Watch is having a slow charging issue, Business Insider reported citing a company official.

But, like the Apple Watch, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will have to be charged every night.

Once the engineers are satisfied with feedback and fix all discrepancies, and only then, Google will give the final nod to mass production.

If things go as planned, Google is tipped to showcase Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 series in October 2022.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android phone users

Once launched, Google will have its task cut out to catch up with Apple, which is leading the global watch industry with a lion share of more than 52 per cent.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 6 review: Best smart wearable money can buy

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.