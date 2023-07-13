Google's AI bot Bard now support Indian languages, get new features

OpenAI-Microsoft collaboration for ChatGPT may have taken the slight lead in generative Artificial Intelligence, but Google is no slacker. It is leaving no stone unturned to take back the lead with its proprietary AI chatbot Bard.

Recently, Google moved Bard to a far more advanced Pathways Language Model (PaLM 2), to enable it to understand and perform complex tasks, solve advanced math, and improved reasoning skills and coding capabilities. And, even be able to converse in several new global languages.

Initially, Bard was made few select countries including the US, UK, and most recently India too. Now, it is being expanded to more regions including Brazil and the entire Europe.

Also, the search engine giant has introduced several new value-added features to Bard. Now, Google generative AI Bard can understand and respond in 40 global languages including nine in India such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengal, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

Based on feedback and the most requested feature from users, Google has enabled Bard to deliver responses in voice too. And, yes, it can respond in 40 languages.



Bard can now respond in voice. Credit: Google



Add to that, users can even teach Bard to change the tone and style of responses in five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. However, it will be available initially in English and Google has promised to expand to more languages in the near future.

Furthermore, users can use Bard to develop software programme using Python code and even export to Replit, in addition to Google Colab.



Bard can help you export Python code to Replit. Credit: Google



Another big new feature coming to Bard is the visual response. As promised during the Google I/O 2023, Google Lens is now integrated into Bard and users can upload photos to analyse and get results. That's not all. Users can even seek help from Bard to generate a caption for an image too. And, too, for now, it supports English, but soon more languages will be added.

Also, with new shareable links, Google is making it easier for users to share their interactions with Bard on social media apps.



Google Lens integration with Bard. Credit: Google



And, since Bard is widely used to write and project work, sometimes, users find it difficult to go back to previous conversations with Bard. So, Google is now offering the option to pin and even rename conversations for easy search. Soon, users will find pin, rename and pick up recent conversations options in the sidebar.

These new features are just the beginning, Google is seeking valuable feedback from the users to bring more capabilities to Bard to make it more useful for productivity and fun activities too.

