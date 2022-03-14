Google's YouTube for Android gets transcription option

Google's YouTube for Android gets transcription option

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 20:00 ist

After launching live caption on videos, Google has started offering the transcription view option on YouTube mobile app.

As per Android Police blog, the transcription feature is currently being rolled to the YouTube app for Android phones.

With the transcription option, users can view captions with time stamp details to get clarity on what was said on the video at a particular time.

The 'Show Transcripts' can be found below the video's description. This will help to find the quotes of your favourite YouTuber faster than scrolling through the video cursor to find that exact quote.

Previously, this feature was available only for the Desktops. Now, the user interface has been optimised for compact mobile phones. For now, very few people with Android phones are able to see the 'Show Transcript' option. It will take some time for the new feature to get released to all. 

As of now, there is no word when the transcription feature will be made available to the iOS YouTube version. 

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
YouTube

