Google's YouTube gets dedicated Podcast explore tab

Besides video consumption, there is a growing demand for audiobooks and podcasts among smartphone consumers worldwide.

Several companies such as Spotify, Apple, TuneIn Radio, and others have opened dedicated slots and spaces on their apps for easy access to podcasts.

Now, Google has opened a dedicated explore tab on YouTube. However, for now, it is available only in the US, reported 9to5Google.

Depending on the response, Google is expected to carry out a phased rollout in global regions in the near future.

The global size of the podcast market was valued at $13.78 billion million in 2021 and is expected to grow strongly and be worth $153.07 billion by 2030, says the latest Acumen Research and Consulting report.

In India too, there is good patronage among smartphone users who love Podcats. Several news companies have built their own platforms to stream podcasts and even formed collaborations with companies such as Amazon to offer audio bytes on Alexa voice-assistant-powered Echo smart speakers too. This way users have access to podcasts to listen to while commuting and also at home.

