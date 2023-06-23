Govt, Google join forces to host Startup School 2023 next month

Govt, Google to kick-off Startup School 2023 next month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 23 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 14:36 ist
Google for India event. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Google in collaboration with government-run Startup India has announced host Startup School 2023 mentorship programme next month in India.

Last year, the Startup School 2022 edition, which was a virtual workshop, saw the participation of more than 14000 startups from over 600 towns and cities.
Google's first edition of Startup School received encouraging feedback and interestingly, received more interest from tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Indore, Madurai and Gorakhpur. 

"With insights from industry experts around building a scaled business for a niche audience, we made the investments in the right areas coupled with marketing & growth hacks and grew our user base by 10X," said Supriya Parashar, Skillster Employability Solutions

This time, the Startup School 2023 will be conducted for a little over eight weeks. The mentorship programme will see participation of the more than 30 Google experts along with India's own industry experts, entrepreneurs and Venture Capitals. 

India is home to close to a lakh startups and this year, Google plans to reach out to 30,000 startups and offer instructor-led sessions on a series of topics such as AI, leadership, product and tech strategy, marketing, how to scale up global growth, and importantly help build networks with VCs for funding.

Some of the prominent speakers who will be part of the Startup School 2023 programme include Bikram Bedi (MS, Google Cloud India), Nitin Kamath (founder & CEO, Zerodha), Sanjeev Barnwal (founder & CTO Meesho), Ashish Kashyap, Founder & CEO, Indmoney, Vani Kola (MD, Kalaari Capital), Aastha Grover (VP, Invest India Head, Startup India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry), Shuvi Shrivastava (Partner, Lightspeed), Gayatri Yadav (CMO, Peak XV Partners), Ajey Gore (Operating Partner- Technology PeakXV India & SEA) and Afsar Ahmad (Co-founder, Gameberry Labs), among others.

Interested startup founders can sign up for Google's Startup School 2023 official registration webpage (here).

Here's Google Startup School 2023's welcome message:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

