Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, 12 series to get big discounts on Amazon

Amazon is scheduled to kick off the Great India Festival sale later this week on September 23 and for Prime members, it starts a day early on September 22.

Earlier, American e-commerce major had announced lucrative deals on Samsung phones and now, it has been revealed Apple's best-selling mobiles-- iPhone 13 and 12 will be offered at the lowest prices this weekend.

As per the teaser, Apple iPhone 12 series will be available for Rs 39,999, almost Rs 20,000 less than the current MRP of Rs 59,900. Add to that, Amazon will be providing exchange offers, which can bring the price down at least another Rs 5,000 if not more. This is a good deal considering the fact that the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 is superior to most of the premium Android phones under Rs 50,000. Also, the camera and battery life are great too.

Even the iPhone 13, which recently got a price cut after the launch of the iPhone 14 series, will be available for much less than MRP: Rs 69,900 (base 128GB model). Amazon will also offer additional discounts as mentioned above for the iPhone 12.



Apple iPhone 12, 13 series deals on Amazon mobile app (screen-grab)



Apple iPhone 13 features a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, an excellent dual-camera setup, remarkable battery life, feature super sturdy Ceramic Shield for the display and, the device comes with an IP68 rating too.

Amazon will also offer iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max at discounted prices too. They come with one of the best triple-camera systems in the industry, super fast A15 Bionic silicon, Ceramic Shield on both the front and the back, IP68 rating, excellent Super Retina OLED XDR display and deliver excellent battery life.

