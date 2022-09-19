Great Indian Festival sale: Galaxy S22, S20 FE 5G and more to get big discounts on Amazon

Amazon is gearing up for the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale in India later this month on September 23. For Prime members, it will start a day early.

Like the previous times, Amazon will be offering lucrative deals on a range of product categories. It has announced to offer Apple's popular mobiles-- iPhone 12 under Rs 33,000.

Amazon has similar plans for Samsung's best-selling devices including Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition, and Galaxy M13.

The premium Android flagship Galaxy S22 will be available at Rs 52, 999 against the launch price of Rs 72,999.

Consumers can also grab the top-end model Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs 91,999, which by the way used costs Rs 1,09,999 (base model). Also, they can avail of the Galaxy Watch4 by paying additional Rs 2,999.

The premium Galaxy S22 series is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with pro-grade cameras for great-looking photos even in low light with Nightography. Also, it comes with an S Pen stylus making it one of the most versatile flagship phones in the industry.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the other hand, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will be available for just Rs 26, 999 (MRP: INR 74,999). It has reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 silicon, a long-lasting battery and a good set of photography hardware.

Amazon will be offering lucrative deals on Galaxy M13, M33 5G, M53 5G, and M32 Prime Edition with prices starting at Rs 8,499, Rs 11,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 10,349, respectively.

Besides smartphone deals on Amazon, Samsung has special promotional sales at official stores and authorized retail chains.

The company offers close to 57 per cent off on Galaxy smartphones ranging from top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series to the innovative Galaxy A series and Galaxy M and F series. Consumers purchasing Galaxy Z series smartphones can buy Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 at Rs 499 and those buying select Galaxy S series and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail 50 per cent off on covers.

Buyers who like to get the Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories can get up to 55 per cent off and select models of new Galaxy laptops can be purchased at up to 30 per cent off during the sale. Those buying Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and laptops will also get up to 15 per cent extra cashback when paying through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

The offers extend beyond smartphones with up to 48 per cent off on Samsung TVs such as The Frame, QLED and UHD TVs. On the purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame, and UHD TVs, Samsung is offering a free Galaxy A32 smartphone worth Rs 21,490.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Those purchasing the top-of-the-line Neo QLED TVs (select 8K models), consumers will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone free worth Rs 1,09,999.

And, other Samsung digital appliances including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwaves are being offered with 43 per cent discount.

