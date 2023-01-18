Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best gadget accessories to buy on Amazon

Last weekend, Amazon kicked off the annual Great Republic Day sale 2023 (January 15-20) edition in India. It is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products.

Here, we are listing best deals on gadget accessories available on Amazon.



Sevenaire D1700 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Dock [Qi Certified]

It supports multiple iPhone versions from iPhone 8 to latest iPhone 14, and from Watch Series 4 to Watch Series 8, also Watch SE (2nd Gen) and Watch Ultra and also, AirPods 2, 3, and AirPods Pro (1st gen) and Pro (2nd Gen).

Also, it can even charge Samsung Galaxy S8 to S22 series premium Android smartphones too.

It is available for Rs 3,699 against MRP Rs 7,999.

Seagull Flight Of Fashion Double Layer Electronic Gadget Organizer Case Accessory with Mobile Stand

It features adjustable padded dividers and users can customize them as per their needs. It comes equipped with SD and SIM card slots, mesh zippered pockets and mesh pockets of various sizes. Users can store chargers, USB drives, power bank organizers and portable storage.

It is available for Rs 699 against Rs 1,499.

T Teclusive 32W 5-in-1 Multi Wall Charger Station for traveling

It comes with one 15w Wireless Charging Pad and below it features one 30W USB C Port, one 18W QC USB Port, and two 12W Auto-ID USB Ports.

The wireless charger is compatible with Apple iPhone 14, 13, 12 Pro Max, and even Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It costs Rs 1,899 against MRP Rs 3,999 on Amazon. With SBI credit, customers can claim an additional Rs 1,000 discount.

Fentico Type-C Hub Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI Multiport Adapter

It comes with HDMI 4K Output port, USB 3.0 port, and USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter for a phone or laptop.

It supports data transfer speed up to 5Gb per second.

It comes in handy to connect PCs or smartphones with a home-theater entertainment system, a projector for a presentation, and digital boards for teaching.

It costs Rs 698 against MRP Rs 998.

Portronics CarPower Mini Car Charger

It comes with dual output ports-- one 18W fast charging Type-C and QC 3.0A. It is compatible with All Smartphones.

Also, it comes with an in-built smart protection chip that ensures protection from over-voltage, over-temperature, and prevents short circuits.

It costs Rs 299 against MRP Rs 699.

