Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best smart TV deals on Amazon

Last weekend, Amazon kicked off the annual Great Republic Day sale 2023 (January 15-20) edition in India. It is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products.

Here, we are listing deals on smart TVs available on Amazon.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV QA50LS03BAKLXL (Black)

It is available for Rs 67,990 against MRP Rs 1,24,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim Rs 1,500 discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with a two-channel 20 Watts Output, Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, Active Voice Amplifier, Display: QLED Panel, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with Quantum Dot tech; Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz; Quantum Processor 4K, 178-degree wide viewing angle; Tizen OS, 16GB storage, 2.5GB RAM, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

It is available for Rs 57,990 against MRP Rs 99,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit cards claim an additional Rs 2,000 discount.

It comes with 20 Watts Output; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160); Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz; X1 4K processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR100, 178-degree wide viewing angle; Android OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

It is available for Rs 46,990 against MRP Rs 70,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim Rs 1,500 discount.

It comes with 20 Watts Output; Display: Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel; Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz; 178-degree wide viewing angle; Tizen OS, 8GB storage, 1.5GB RAM, 3 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility

It is available for Rs 48,440 against MRP Rs 69,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim an additional Rs 2,000 discount.

It comes with 20 Watts; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160); Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz; X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR200, 178-degree wide viewing angle; Android OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

It is available for Rs 29,990 against MRP Rs 69,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim an additional Rs 1,500 discount.

It comes with two-channel 20 Watts Output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix) | Auto Volume Levelling | Bluetooth Surround Ready, Display: 4K Ultra HD LED Display with 4K Upscaler and AI Brightness Control, 178-degree wide viewing angle; AI ThinQ & WebOS 22, 3 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

OnePlus 50-inch Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)

It is available for Rs 32,999 against MRP Rs 45,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim an additional Rs 1,500 discount.

It comes with 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding, Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), bezel-less design, 178-degree wide viewing angle; Android TV with OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable (1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Redmi 43-inch Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

It is available for Rs 23,999 against MRP Rs 34,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim an additional Rs 1,500 discount.

It comes with 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X and DTS-HD, Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port, Display: Full HD (1920x1080) resolution; Android TV 11 OS with Chromecast built-in, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

AmazonBasics 50 -inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (Black)

It is available for Rs 28,499 against MRP Rs 56,000. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,580 discount. Also, Consumers with SBI credit card claim an additional Rs 1,500 discount.

It comes with 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Atmos; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160); A+ Grade LED panel, Dolby vision, HDR 10 + HLG , Amlogic 9th Generation Imaging Engine, Ultra bright screen, Advance picture processing, Anti-aliasing, Dynamic contrast, Dynamic backlight, 1.95GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM/DDR, 8GB Flash Memory; 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable (1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

