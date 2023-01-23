Hackers using malicious Microsoft OneNote attachment to spread malware

Thanks to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in the last three years, there is a marked increase in usage of smartphones and computers to get works done. However, a small percentage of billions of people are aware of cyber threats and many fall prey to online fraud.

In the latest instance, Bleeping Computer has reported that bad actors are using Microsoft OneNote attachments to spread malware to targeted systems.

Earlier threat actors used to send malware files along with Word and Excel sheets via email and Microsoft recently, fixed the security shortcomings related to the aforementioned two. The company also ensured that before the file gets downloaded the user will get a warning (scary) that creates fear in the user, to doubly make sure the file received from the sender is genuine or not.

Now, criminals are using Visual Basic Script (VBS) attachments created using the OneNote app, reported Bleeping Computer.

Once the user unknowingly double-clicks the file, the malware gets downloaded. It has come to light that even with warnings, some people are ignoring it and allowing malware such as AsyncRAT and XWorm remote access trojans to get into the system.

This malicious malware is known to steal passwords, take screenshots, and even record videos using the webcam of the system too without the user ever knowing his system is compromised unless there is a proper virus detection application software installed in the device.

It is advisable for smartphone and computer users to be wary of emails from unknown users.

Here's how to detect and avoid phishing mail/messages

1) Always make sure the mail/SMS received from a person/company is genuine. Even though the logo looks original or benign, there are always tell-tale signs of spelling mistakes that should the red flag to ignore and mark it spam

2) If you ever get a lucrative job offer even if you didn't apply for any, then just tag it as spam and move on. Even if you had applied for a job and got a mail, that seems to be genuine, make sure the mail has the right logo, and the grammar is right. Also, be aware that no company who wants to hire seeks any money as advance to join It

3) Also, be aware of Income Tax (in India)/Internal Revenue Service(IRS) doesn't ask you to share any financial details. No matter how threatening the mail looks like-- 'your bank will be blocked' or any other warning, exercise caution, and check for tell-tale signs as mentioned in points - 1 and 2

4) There is increased cases of impersonation of old school/college friends or relative on social media who tend to seek sympathy, telling them that they are in dire need of money to pay rent/return the loan. Don't just trust those messages easily and directly wire money to a person online. Most often than not, the friend/relative's social media account may have been hacked and imposters are trying to lure them to send money. Instead, if you have the original phone number of your friend/relative call them

5) As told before, always have an anti-virus application software developed by known publishers to ensure is free from trojans or malware or virus

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.