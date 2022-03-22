Here's how to enable WhatsApp multi-device support on your phone

In July 2021, WhatsApp parent company Meta announced to bring multi-device support for its messenger app. Since then, it has been beta testing the feature.

After more than seven months, WhatsApp has formally rolled out the multi-device support to all. The latest update for iOS (v22.6.74) version has removed the 'beta' tag inside the WhatsApp Settings.

In the Settings, you can find the 'Linked Devices' and be able to add up to four devices in addition to one mobile phone. For now, only Android tablets, Macs and Windows PCs are compatible with the multi-device support feature. No support for iPad, but users can open the WhatsApp web version through the browser.

Also, most importantly only one mobile phone can be added to the linked devices. But, in the future, WhatsApp may offer an option to link additional phones to a single account.



WhatsApp has developed a new architecture for fool-proof security in multi-device support. Credit: Meta



Another most interesting aspect of the latest WhatsApp update is that users can continue chatting on the web version even if the phone is not connected to the Internet.

Here's how to link multiple devices on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone >> go to Settings >> tap on Linked Devices

Step 2: Once you open the 'Linked Devices', click on 'Link a device'

Step 3: Scan the QR code via phone on the computer/tablet's screen with WhatsApp web app opened on the browser

Step 4: WhatsApp web will open on the system and immediately begins to sync the old history



Multi-device feature on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It should be noted that users can always unlink the devices from their phone's WhatsApp Settings in the Linked Devices tab.

