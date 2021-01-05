How netizens reacted to FAU-G's release date launch

After a long wait and a series of delays, nCore Games announced Republic Day as the release date of its flagship game FAU-G (Fearless And United-Guards) on Sunday. nCore Games, the creator of the multiplayer game, along with ambassador Akshay Kumar, announced the release date through a video they shared on all social media platforms.

Announced by Akshay Kumar back in September 2020, FAU-G is popularly known as the Indian version of the more popular battle royale PUB-G, which the Indian government banned only two days prior to this as part of its plan to boost Indian-made products and services.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁 Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

As seen in the video, the game is set in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) Ladakh, and unlike its Chinese counterpart, will also have missions and episodes.

However, as netizens and Twitterati did in September, Akshay Kumar and the Bengaluru-based nCore Games' video was met with a flurry of memes that had many crackling. Here are a few of the best reactions:

One user suggested that e-sports gamers who prefer PUB-G would not bat an eye towards FAU-G.

Another user took the side of PUB-G's owner, opining that gamers in India were lining up in anticipation for the wrong game.

Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUG Meanwhile PUBG-owner to them-: pic.twitter.com/U60wNOsixu — Pulkit🥳/// (@sarcasticyadav_) January 3, 2021

This netizen held the popular opinion that FAU-G is no less than a PUB-G knockoff.

Another Twitter user was of the belief that PUB-G's plans to launch an Indian version of the game would go in vain.

#FAUG to be released in INDIA soon. PUBG Mobile Indian version rn: pic.twitter.com/SuGu56Qq1D — ┬ Ⲏ ᴇ - Ɍ ᴇ ┬ 𝚆 ᴇ ᴇ ┬ ᴇ Ɍ // PAIN STAN Account ™ (@_TheKidd9) January 3, 2021

The same sentiment was echoed in another tweet as well. PUB-G Corporation recently set up its India office in Bengaluru.