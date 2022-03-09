How to make UPI payments on featured phones without internet

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das Tuesday(March 8) launched a new service 123PAY that enables over 40 crore feature phone users to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. Although a similar USSD-based service was launched in 2016 by an RBI-promoted body, the service was paid and not supported by all the cellular service providers.

But how can you make UPI payments on featured phones without the internet?

Feature phone users can make transactions using four technology alternatives -- calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, apps in feature phones, missed call-based function and proximity sound-based payments. The most simple way to use UPI 123 PAY is through the interactive voice calling option. A three-step process is required to initiate and execute a payment. You can use the feature following these simple steps:

Dial 08045163666

Select your preferred language

Tap '1' on the dial pad to transfer money

Select the bank paired with UPI by saying the name of your bank

Tap '1' again to confirm the details

Enter the mobile number

Confirm the details again

Enter the amount you want to transfer

Enter your UPI Pin to authorise the transfer

This feature will also work if you are using a smartphone and do not have access to the internet. Once you set up your account and register for UPI using the IVR option, you can also check your account balance, do a mobile recharge as well as manage your account.

Details regarding the other three alternatives are not available as of yet.

The RBI Governor also launched a 24x7 helpline 'Digisaathi' for digital payments to assist the callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via website and chatbot. "The launch of UPI 123PAY makes facilities under UPI accessible to that section of society which was so far been excluded from the digital payments landscape. In that way, it is promoting great amount of financial inclusion in our economy," Das said at a launch event at the central bank attended by officials from NPCI and banks.

Users can visit www.digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones for their queries on digital payments and grievances.

Here's the NCPI's video demo on UPI 123PAY service for feature phones:

(With PTI inputs)