HP introduces Omen gaming laptops  

HP introduces Omen series HP has introduced the HP Omen 16, a new addition to its gaming PC portfolio in India. The new gaming notebook features a 16.1-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio most suited for an immersive visual experience on AAA games, suited for both casual and seasoned gamers.

Without compromising on any features and with a weight of 2.3 kg, it is one of the lightest gaming laptops available today. In line with HP's continuous commitment to a sustainable environment, parts of the new Omen devices are built from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic including a recycled aluminum stamped cover2.

Engineered specifically for gaming enthusiasts, the all-new Omen 16 yields good framerates with support from class-leading thermals with improved fan and wind-pipe technology. Built with more customisation options, the laptop is equipped with the new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series to boost gaming performance. To enable a smooth gameplay experience, it runs all games at 1080p and 60fps. The device includes up to 1x PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market, said, “Leading charge of innovation in the gaming PC segment, we believe in engineering a gaming ecosystem that caters to all types of gamers - mainstream, enthusiast and professional. To meet the growing demand for PCs in India, we have been refreshing our gaming portfolio with Industry-leading innovations in performance, design, thermal, and battery life. With the launch of the new Omen 16, we continue to develop new technologies to provide enhanced gaming experiences to our customers.”

HP has always focused on innovation based on consumer insights. According to HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021, 89% Indian gamers believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone. A further 59% of respondents find larger visual display among the top reasons to migrate to PC gaming. The study also suggested that one third of all PC users surveyed (33%) prefer gaming features while making their purchase decision. Better processing speed (65%) and graphics capabilities (64%) were the key consumer considerations while choosing a gaming PC.

”Top-Tier Performance: Experience stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with up to an NVidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB. Crush content with up to Intel® Core i7-11800H series processors Mobile Processors. Quickly use multiple apps with up to 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz and games get ultra-fast access to critical files with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD which has upto 2X storage access speed than traditional SSD* the company said.

“Gusts of Energy: HP’s innovations in internal design continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200% increase in blade count compared to the OMEN 15. so that air flow is increased to meet the demands of powerful internals. Meanwhile, gaming sessions last longer from anywhere with increased battery capacity from 52.5Whr to 83Whr?for up to 9 hours of battery life.