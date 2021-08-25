HP launches Spectre x360 laptop 

HP on Wednesday unveiled the all-new Spectre x360 14 laptop with intelligent features that offer 3:2 Windows convertible with 90.33 per cent screen to body ratio and adaptive intelligence.

The HP Spectre x360 14 convertible 2-in-1 laptop offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor. That translates to approximately 20 per cent more vertical viewing space.

It is available in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe Accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass Accents. The all-new HP Spectre is a thin and light laptop at just 1.36 Kg and with a battery life up to 17 hours.

The Spectre x360 builds on HP’s most sustainable PC portfolio leadership, being the world’s first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material such as agricultural waste like typical straw, beet pulp and household waste. One keyboard utilizes 14.46g organic, renewable feedstock and saves over 1,200 Kg on CO2 emissions.

“At HP, our focus is on consistently delivering the most efficient solutions that are in line with user insights. Consumers today need a device that seamlessly integrates and complements their work-at-home lifestyle without compromising on productivity, creativity and security. The new HP Spectre x360 14 is for the modern hyperconnected consumers who want to do more with technology. With the launch of our most powerful Spectre that offers the world’s first 3:2 Windows convertible, we are widening our premium portfolio to address the needs of the next generation that creates, consumes content on the go”, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal systems, HP Inc, India.

“At HP, we always aim to deliver devices that lead us into the future and enable more freedom in how the next generation. With our commitment to building a sustainable future for the planet, the all-new HP Spectre x360 keyboard is the world's first that is made from organic, renewable material,” he added.

The HP SureView Reflect Privacy Screen delivers 2x more effective privacy. HP's physical, digitally controlled shutter enables one to know in a glance if the on or completely off-camera is unhackable. The dedicated mute mic with an LED key ensures one can talk and discuss freely without worrying if someone is listening in during the video calls.

Working from home requires a consistent, fast connection and the Spectre x360 14 delivers up to 3x faster connection speeds with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. HP’s QuickDrop provides a fast, easy and secure solution to transfer photos and videos, documents or text between the PC and mobile device for quick editing and sharing.

Experience crisp colors that are easy on your eyes with Eyesafe display that minimises eye strain caused by blue light.

With a reflection reducing screen and enhanced contrast, helps screen clearly in any setting.

The HP Spectrex360 14 is powered by the up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, the Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20 per cent more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio and 90.33 per cent STBR and adaptive battery optimiser.

The first Spectre with an all-in-one keyboard, featuring a power button, new camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader

The HP Spectre x360 14 is available now for a starting price of Rs 1,19,999.

