HTC to bring new premium AR-centric smartphone in April

HTC was once a popular smartphone-maker in the 2010s but lately like the BlackBerry, has become out of favour with the consumers. Now, in a bid to make a comeback, the Taiwan-based company has made a big announcement that their upcoming premium mobile will be very different compared to contemporary handsets in the market.

While announcing the launch of the virtual world Viverse at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Charles Huang, GM, HTC Vive Asia-Pacific said the company has developed an Augmented Reality(AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR)-centric smartphone, reported DigiTimes.

This comes as a surprise for many, as the company had sold the mobile division to Google for $1.1 billion in early 2018 and the latter began to make its own Pixel phones.

Now, the new announcement by Huang has renewed the hopes of the fans of owning a premium HTC Android phone. However, it remains to be seen how the device really be able to offer an immersive experience.

Except for the hype, there is very little about how the device looks and will it be offered with HTC Vive AR/VR headgear package or not.

We just have to wait for a month to see what HTC has in store for the fans.

