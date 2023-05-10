I/O 2023 Highlights: Google Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Search engine giant, Google hosted the annual I/O developers conference at its Mountain View campus backyard Shoreline Theater. It unveiled several new hardware and also revealed new updates related to Google Maps, Google Assistant, Android 14, developments on its generative AI chatbot Bard and more. Thanks for tuning in to DH for live updates on Google I/O 2023 event.
Pixel Fold will be available in select markets including in the US from June onwards
Google Pixel Fold is now available for pre-order in the US starting May 10.
Google launches new Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 silicon
Pixel Fold will be powered by Tensor G2 silicon seen on current premium phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series. It comes with feature-rich cameras. Atriple camera module on the back-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX787) + 10MP (with Samsung S5K3J1 sensor) telephoto lens + ultra-wide 12MP (with IMX386) with LED flash. And, on the front, it may feature 9.5MP on the cover display. And, inside, there will be 8MP (with Sony IMX355).
Google Pixel Tablet costs $499
Google Pixel Tablet come with dock to charger-cum-speaker dock
Google Pixel 7a comes with big camera upgrade and comes with price starting at $499 in the US, Rs 43,999 in India
ThePixel 7a too is powered by Tensor G2 silicon with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also boasts a dual-camera module-- the main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera 13 MP ultrawide camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) with LED flash on the back.
Google is said to bring new features
In addition to bringing more customisation of Material You UI themes such as emoji-based wallpapers, generative AI wallpapers and Cinematic 3D wallpaper. Also, Google is improvinguser privacy including unwanted tracking notifications and an enhanced Find My app, many more.
Google Search to get Bard integration soon
Google Docs to get Bard-powered Help me Write feature
Google Photos to get Magic Editor soon
Google to integrate Bard AI with Search app
New generative AI Bard-powered search engine will greatly improve the user experience and be able to understand more complex, multiple queries and deliver most accurate search results
Google Workspace gets with improved with AI
Google Docs, Sheets, and more apps of the Workspace suite of services will be able to create templates with just a few word prompts. It will be available as Duet AI for Workspace.
Google collaborates with Adobe Firefly to create images with just texts
Also, Bard AI bot access will be available in more than 180 countries and several languages soon.
Google is bring more tools to Bard
Google Editor is advanced version of Magic Eraser and be able to add objects to the scene
Initially, it will be available in Pixel phones and later to other Android devices.
Google Maps will offer immersive route view of the full journey
Google to take AI prompt for Gmail that can complete elaborated draft to any kind of response
Google's Help me write feature is an advanced version of Smart Compose feature.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on stage
Google I/O 2023 keynote just started
Google begins to start the event by highlighting the significant capabilities ofArtificial Intelligence.
Google set unveil new hardware and new features coming in its core apps
Google is expected to unveil Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold and announce new developments related AI chatbot Bard, Android 14, Google Maps, Google Assistant and more
