I/O 2023 live update: Google adds more tools to generative AI chatbot Bard

Search engine giant, Google is all set to kick off the annual I/O developers conference at it Mountain View campus backyard Shoreline Theater at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). It is expected to unveil several hardware and also reveal new updates related to Google Maps, Google Assistant, Android 14, developments on its generative AI chatbot Bard and more.
Google Workspace gets with improved with AI
Google Docs, Sheets, and more apps of the Workspace suite of services will be able to create templates with just a few word prompts. It will be available as Duet AI for Workspace.
Google collaborates with Abode Firefly to create images with just texts
Also, Bard AI bot access will be available in more than 180 countries and several languages soon.
Google is bring more tools to Bard
Google Editor is advanced version of Magic Eraser and be able to add objects to the scene
Initially, it will be available in Pixel phones and later to other Android devices.
Google Maps will offer immersive route view of the full journey
Google to take AI prompt for Gmail that can complete elaborated draft to any kind of response
Google's Help me write feature is an advanced version of Smart Compose feature.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on stage
Google I/O 2023 keynote just started
Google begins to start the event by highlighting the significant capabilities ofArtificial Intelligence.
Google set unveil new hardware and new features coming in its core apps
Google is expected to unveil Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold and announce new developments related AI chatbot Bard, Android 14, Google Maps, Google Assistant and more
