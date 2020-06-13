IIT Kharagpur develops AGV for maintaining social distancing

As the country has started to unlock amid surging COVID-19 cases, maintaining social distancing has become a key issue. Seeking to address the concern, researchers at the IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) for maintaining social distancing norms at places of public gathering.

The AGV developed by researchers under the Centre of Excellence for Robotic Research uses images in field view of a camera and computes the distance between individuals. If it detects that the gap between them violates the norms of social distancing then it sounds an alarm.

“The device uses images in the field view of a camera and computes the distance as per criterion set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India,” stated a release by the IIT Kharagpur.

The researchers led by Prof. Debashish Chakravarty and Prof. Aditya Bandopadhyay has designed the AGV with the objectives of making it a low cost yet effective device by using easily accessible hardware components. They have also kept in mind that the device can be easily deployed in remote locations and can be easily transported.

“Our objective was to ensure that we are able to manufacture the device and not merely put forward a design due to the lockdown situation. We further focused on the ease of deployment even in remote locales and curtailing the cost by using inexpensive and easily accessible hardware stack,” the release stated quoting the researchers.

As for the practical utility of the device, the researchers are confident that it would be useful in maintaining social distancing in crowded areas such as markets and shopping malls.

The researchers have set up three prototypes for testing at the market inside the campus where the AGV performed successfully.

“It is our responsibility to improve the quality of life of the last person in the society. While we are working on national mission projects related to COVID-19 healthcare, we are simultaneously working on frugal innovations to cater to the immediate needs at our campus in particular and the country in general, keeping in mind cost and product delivery period,” Prof. V K Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur.