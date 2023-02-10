India Art Fair: Artists create immersive digital artwork with iPad Pro

Annual India Art Fair(February 9-12) is underway in Delhi. Every year, it plays hosts to some of the world's best modern and contemporary artworks.

This year, three Indian artists Gaurav Ogale, Mira Felicia Malhotra, and Varun Desai have come with digital immerssive artwork developed using the Apple iPad Pro. Even Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted praising the trio's work of modern digital art.

Combining his background in coding, his love for music, and his artistic knack, Gaurav created colourful artwork- 'Bestsellers' that has a layer of motion picture and audio, when viewed from an iPad. It will offer an experience of browsing books on a store's bestsellers' shelf.

The first @IndiaArtFair Digital Artists in Residence program shows how technology can unlock creativity. Great to see how iPad Pro is helping artists Mira, Varun, and Gaurav to tap into such incredible creative expression. pic.twitter.com/ipvlwoZ8cU — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 10, 2023

Mumbai-based illustrator Mira Felicia Malhotra has come with a modern art showpiece titled- 'Log Kya Kahenge' (meaning What Will People Say?). It captures the idiosyncrasies of Indian families.

Here too, people have to use an iPhone or an iPad with AR support to view the immersive artwork. It has a series family portraits, and each have two layers to each. The first portrait shows the conformist front that certain families want society to see. Then there is the animated layer, which reveals the true dynamics of these families when viewed using the Artivive augmented reality app.



Log Kya Kahenge' (meaning What Will People Say?) artwork of Mira Felicia Malhotra. Credit: Apple



Varun Desai made the best use of the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro to create a fascinating artwork titled Dimorphism, a digital installation of code-generated video art, 3D LiDAR scanning, hand-drawn animation, and sound synthesis.

He first began capturing objects, architecture, and human subjects in 3D. Then, Desai shaped the 3D models with his fingers and Apple Pencil in Nomad Sculpt, an app to create, sculpt, and paint in 3D. He followed that up by exporting the models to the Procreate app for colouring, texturing, and airbrushing.



Varun Desai’s installation for the India Art Fair includes a coded perspective grid. Credit: Apple



The final work looks really cool with immersive audio, that interacts with the viewer by changing according to where the viewer stands. Again, this has to be viewed with the iPad Pro or iPhones with LiDAR scanner.

All three artists will also be hosting their own Today at Apple sessions at the India Art Fair, which ends on February 12.

