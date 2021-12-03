India looking to leverage digital payments stack; in talks with regulators globally: NPCI

India is looking forward to leveraging the stack it has built in the digital payments space and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is reaching out to many countries to help them build their own payment systems, its MD & CEO Dilip Asbe said on Friday.

Different countries need to build their local stacks as every country has its own local diversity, plans and complexities, he said while speaking at the InFinity Forum 2021 being organised by IFSCA and Bloomberg virtually.

"We at NPCI strongly believe that every country should have its own stack. India has also started looking at supporting the world around. We work with BIS (Bank of International Settlements), we work with the World Bank.

"We are reaching out to many countries and we have reached out to as many as 50-60 regulators of other countries' governments through the Indian missions. And we really want to leverage the stack which we have built with a lot of effort," Asbe said.

