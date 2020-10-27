India slips to 131st place in mobile internet speed ranking; trails Pakistan, Syria, Iraq

India has slipped in the global mobile internet rankings in September this year, falling to the 131st place with an average speed of 12.07 Mbps, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

India was earlier on the 129th spot on the list in August with an average download speed of 12.1 Mbps. The country's lowest recorded average speed was 9.81 Mbps in April, shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown hit. The country's upload speed was significantly worse in the month, with an average speed of just 4.31 Mbps.

The country trails Pakistan and Syria, which recorded average speeds of 17.13 Mbps and 21.66 Mbps respectively. Pakistan's average speed in April was 14.34 Mbps, while Syria's recorded average speed was 22.07 Mbps, both significantly faster than India's in the same period.



In terms of mobile internet speed, South Korea leads the world with an average download speed of 121 Mbps, with China in second place with an average download speed of 113.35 Mbps.

Fixed broadband internet speed

On the other hand, India improved marginally on the fixed broadband rankings, rising from the 72nd spot in August to 70th spot in September, with an average recorded download speed of 46.47 Mbps. The country's upload speed was more consistent in this area, with an average speed of 42.43 Mbps.

India saw a marginal decline in fixed broadband speeds when the Covid-19 lockdown hit in the March-April period, falling from an average download speed of 39.65 Mbps in February to 36 Mbps in April, but showed steady recovery from May, surpassing its previous record of 42.14 Mbps in December 2019, in the month of August.

The country leads Pakistan and Syria with a wide margin, as the countries reported an average download speed of 10.1 Mbps and 8.24 Mbps respectively.

In terms of fixed broadband rankings, Singapore leads the pack with an average download speed of 226.6 Mbps, with Hong Kong in second place with an average download speed of 210.73 Mbps.