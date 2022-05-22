India, Vietnam likely future production hubs for Apple

More than 90 per cent of Apple products such as iPhones, iPads and MacBook laptops are manufactured in China by outside contractors

Apple's heavy dependence on the country is a potential risk because of Beijing's authoritarian Communist government and its clashes with the US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tech giant Apple has reportedly told its suppliers that it wants to expand manufacturing outside of China. And, India and Vietnam are getting a closer look from the company as alternatives.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to boost production outside China, citing Beijing's strict anti-Covid policy among other reasons, people involved in the discussions said.

India and Vietnam, already sites for a small portion of Apple's global production, are among the countries getting a closer look from the company as alternatives to China, the report said.

More than 90 per cent of Apple products such as iPhones, iPads and MacBook laptops are manufactured in China by outside contractors, according to analysts.

Apple's heavy dependence on the country is a potential risk because of Beijing's authoritarian Communist government and its clashes with the US, analysts have said.

Any move by Apple to emphasise production outside China could influence the thinking of other Western companies that have been considering how to reduce dependence on China for manufacturing or key materials, the report said.

Such consideration has stepped up this year after Beijing refrained from criticising Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and carried out lockdowns in some cities to fight Covid-19, it added.

