India well-positioned to become global leader in AI: Kant

  • Apr 05 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 22:15 ist
India today is well-positioned to become a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and there is a need to adopt it across all sectors, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Addressing a virtual FICCI event, Kant further said the government has a crucial role to play in positioning India as the 'tech garage' of the world.

"India today is well-positioned to become a global leader in Artificial Intelligence... We need to adopt AI and accelerate it across all sectors," he said.

Kant also said AI has been catalysing leadership in the last few years and it is a game-changer.                

Noting that India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, he said, "We have the talent and now data system to build AI ecosystems."

Kant said India is now a data-rich country and must become a more data-intelligent nation.                

Stressing on the need to publish more papers by Indian researchers, he said,"Our computing infrastructure has to catch up."

