India's electronics industry moves towards uniform charging ports for smartphones

Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the government said on Wednesday.
Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android-based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently.
The iPhone maker has to change the charger for its phones in the European Union in autumn 2024, in order to comply with new rules that mandate a single charging port for most electronic devices.
"A broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement after a government task force meeting with industry groups representing smartphone players.
A different charging port may be adopted for phones lacking the more advanced features of a smartphone, such as being able to use the web to download applications, the ministry said.
A group will also be formed to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearable devices like earphones and smartwatches, the government said.
The statement did not name any companies that attended the meeting or agreed to the proposal of a phased roll-out. The government would conduct a study to assess the environmental impact of switching to a uniform charging port, it said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | World's 10 most populous countries (2022)
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million
Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school
Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman
Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal
Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?