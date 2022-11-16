Smartphones in India to have uniform charging ports

India's electronics industry moves towards uniform charging ports for smartphones

Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android-based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently

Reuters
  • Nov 16 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 22:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the government said on Wednesday.

Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android-based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently.

The iPhone maker has to change the charger for its phones in the European Union in autumn 2024, in order to comply with new rules that mandate a single charging port for most electronic devices.

"A broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement after a government task force meeting with industry groups representing smartphone players.

A different charging port may be adopted for phones lacking the more advanced features of a smartphone, such as being able to use the web to download applications, the ministry said.

A group will also be formed to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearable devices like earphones and smartwatches, the government said.

The statement did not name any companies that attended the meeting or agreed to the proposal of a phased roll-out. The government would conduct a study to assess the environmental impact of switching to a uniform charging port, it said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Business News
Technology News
India
smartphones

