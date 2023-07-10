India's first Nothing exclusive service center to open in Bengaluru

Last weekend, Nothing announced to host exclusive 'Drops' pop-up store in Bengaluru on July 14, soon after the global launch of the Phone(2) on July 11.

Now, the London-based technology company has revealed it will be opening India's first exclusive Nothing customer service centre in Bengaluru.

The company will open the doors of the official customer care service in August. It will be hosting service camps for Nothing customers periodically and customers can buy accessories, care packs for Accidental/liquid Damage, and warranty upgrade packs.

Nothing has plans to open more similar exclusive customer care centres across five cities in India by the end of 2023 and finish 20 by 2025.

Add to that Nothing has promised that the company has plans to expand the coverage of authorised service managed by partner firms from 230 to over 300 by the end of July, serving 19,000 pin codes across the country.

"At Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products, and software experience, we are equally committed towards after-sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our exclusive service center that will foster trust and establish credibility among our esteemed customers in India,” said Manu Sharma, GM, and VP, of Nothing India.



The new Phone(2). Credit: Nothing Inc



Nothing Phone(2): Here's what to expect in the upcoming device

The new Phone(2) will retain the unique see-through design elements but will come with premium build quality compared to the predecessor.

Also, most of the plastic and metal, including the alumnium mid-frame around the edges of the display, is said to be made of recycled materials.

Inside, the Phone(2) is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, promising better and smoother performance than the previous iteration.

Also, the latest reports indicate Phone(2) will also see an upgrade in terms of camera and also increase battery capacity over the first generation model.

And, the new Phone(2) is being assembled locally at Nothing's local supply partner in Tamil Nadu.

