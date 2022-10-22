Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce sizes

E-commerce, software, and hardware and/or electronics companies dominate in terms of number of employees

Shiladitya Ray
Shiladitya Ray, DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 17:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Global tech companies can have employees numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

A brief look at the top tech companies in the world in terms of employee strength offers insights into the vast workforces these companies employ. E-commerce giant Amazon Inc., which has a vast global logistics network, is unsurprisingly the leader, followed by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, with e-commerce, software, and hardware and/or electronics companies making up the rest of the list.

While the above graph shows the number of employees in the non-social media tech companies, social media companies too usually have very large workforces, evidenced by the number of employees on the payrolls of giants such as Tencent and Meta, which own a considerable number of social media platforms globally.

However, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is still finalising his planned acquisition of Twitter, appears to feel that a large workforce is unnecessary.

According to a Washington Post report, the maverick billionaire has plans to cut Twitter's workforce by 75 per cent.

Twitter, as shown in the graph, already has a considerably smaller workforce than its competitors, and if Musk goes ahead with his proposed cut, it would leave the microblogging platform with a skeleton crew.

While experts and analysts have projected job cuts if Musk acquires Twitter, the magnitude of the proposed cut has raised some eyebrows, with many fearing that Twitter, with its depleted workforce, could become overrun by spam and harmful content.

